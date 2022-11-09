NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 140,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

