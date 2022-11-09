Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 55,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $56,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 1,054,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

