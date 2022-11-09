Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.26 on Wednesday, reaching $553.48. 43,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,177. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.78.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

