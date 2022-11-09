Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.68. 142,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

