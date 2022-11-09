Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 1,713,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.