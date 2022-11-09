Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 98,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 996,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

