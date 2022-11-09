Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,119. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.