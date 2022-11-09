Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. 48,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,076. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53.

