Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $497,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
DFAX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. 207,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.
