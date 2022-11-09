Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.47% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,678,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,601,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,346,000 after purchasing an additional 519,339 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,794,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,986,000 after purchasing an additional 260,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 50,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

