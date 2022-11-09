Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.72. 23,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.73.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

