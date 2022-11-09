Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 2,678 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 156,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,842. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

