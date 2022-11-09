Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $142.43. 23,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,358. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

