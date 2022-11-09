Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 1,269 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,925. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

