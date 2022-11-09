Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.36. 79,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,251. The stock has a market cap of $508.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

