Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $741,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,558. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

