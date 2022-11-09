Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $268,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

