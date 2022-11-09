Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 409.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JAGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,625. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

