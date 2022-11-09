Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.33. The stock had a trading volume of 104,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

