Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 37 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVV stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.65. 158,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

