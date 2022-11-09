Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 647 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 207,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,600,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

