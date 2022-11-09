NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,735,000 after acquiring an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

