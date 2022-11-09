NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.79. 2,216,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 60,728,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 140.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NIO by 303.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.