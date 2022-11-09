NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 95.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

