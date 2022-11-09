Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,347. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

