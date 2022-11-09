Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50) in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.40) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

