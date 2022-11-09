Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 5,579 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,550,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 1,253 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493.47.

On Friday, October 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 4,468 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,936.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 3,168 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,304.32.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 21,493 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,986.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,594 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,188.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,002 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,004.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 2,214 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,428.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $11,122.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 92,309 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,694.91.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEG remained flat at $2.00 on Tuesday. 171,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,493. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.