Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $540.93 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

