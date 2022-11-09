NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.19

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 20883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NOV by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NOV by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

