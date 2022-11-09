Novan (NOVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Novan had a negative net margin of 390.11% and a negative return on equity of 236.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 million. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Novan has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the first quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

