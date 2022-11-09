NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 70,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 56.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 499,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 180,583 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 115.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

