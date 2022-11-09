Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading 27.3% Higher

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) shares traded up 27.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 221,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 69,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

