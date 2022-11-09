nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.58 EPS.

NVT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. 14,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

