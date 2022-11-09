NXM Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $40.05 or 0.00229000 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $264.07 million and approximately $28,658.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,484.46 or 0.99983763 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00041549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 43.01592868 USD and is down -11.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,467.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

