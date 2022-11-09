NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

NXPI stock opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

