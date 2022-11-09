Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $94.36 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $273.00 million and approximately $94.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.73 or 0.07127715 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00023261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06091665 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $58,550,551.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

