Oceaneering International (OII) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII):
- 11/8/2022 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/1/2022 – Oceaneering International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $17.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/19/2022 – Oceaneering International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2022 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/6/2022 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 9/30/2022 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Oceaneering International Price Performance
OII traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 14,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,297. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $18.20.
Insider Activity at Oceaneering International
In related news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
