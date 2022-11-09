Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.10 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

OPI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 5,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.15 million, a PE ratio of 169.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,444.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 417,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.