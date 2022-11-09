OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
OFG Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE OFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 237,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,334. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10.
Insider Activity
In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.