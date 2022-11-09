OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE OFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 237,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,334. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

