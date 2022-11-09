OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €28.60 ($28.60) and last traded at €28.60 ($28.60). 2,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.40 ($29.40).

OHB Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.94. The firm has a market cap of $496.52 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

