Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $58.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 26.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

