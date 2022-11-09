Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 281,222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 103.9% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.