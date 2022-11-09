Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 24,945.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,979,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,824,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.8 %

OLLI opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

