OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $359.72 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($400.00) to €425.00 ($425.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($390.00) to €430.00 ($430.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

