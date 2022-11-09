OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

