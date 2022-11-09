OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $171.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.88 million. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of OCFT stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
Several equities analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
