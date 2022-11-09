OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $171.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.88 million. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 573,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 935.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 530.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 117,942 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

