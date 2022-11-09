Ontology 24 Hour Volume Hits $56.85 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $158.95 million and $56.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.91 or 0.06918775 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00082087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00023520 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

