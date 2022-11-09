Ontology (ONT) One Day Volume Hits $56.41 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Ontology has a market cap of $166.09 million and approximately $56.41 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.57 or 0.07192376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00084656 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00033218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00023336 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

