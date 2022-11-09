Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 26,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.