Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. 28,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,955. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

